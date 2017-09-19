Solution to Rohingya crisis is socio-economic and infrastructure development: Indian envoy tells UN

Shah Porir Dwip: Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, carry an elderly woman in a basket and walk towards a refugee camp in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. (Source: AP/PTI) Shah Porir Dwip: Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, carry an elderly woman in a basket and walk towards a refugee camp in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. (Source: AP/PTI)

With the global outrage mounting on Myanmar over its handling of Rohingya crisis, India’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, Rajiv K Chander, stated that only long-term solution to the situation in Rakhine state was socio-economic and infrastructure development. The Indian envoy’s comments came a day after the Central government told the Supreme Court that the “illegal” influx of Rohingyas and their continued stay in India was “seriously harming the national security of the country”.

“India recently agreed with Myanmar to provide financial and technical assistance to identify projects to undertake in Rakhine specifically those agreements to undertake infrastructure and socio-economic projects,”Chander was quoted as saying by ANI. READ: Illegal Rohingya are a security threat: Govt tells Supreme Court

The Indian Ambassador also informed the global body that India extended the humanitarian release to Bangladesh government to support it in meeting refugees’ needs.

An estimated 410,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar’s Rakhine state into Bangladesh as their villages burned and hundreds were killed in the fresh bout of violence since August 25. As per reports, the violence erupted when Rohingya militants attacked police posts in Rakhine state. ALSO READ: Defending Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi says majority Rohingya villages calm

With the country facing allegations of ethnic cleansing, Myanmar leader Aung San Suu said her country does not fear international scrutiny. The Nobel Peace laureate claimed that “great majority” of Muslims within the conflict zone stayed and that “more than 50 per cent of their villages were intact.”

Facing a mass influx of Rohingyas from Myanmar, Bangladesh called on the international community to intervene and put pressure on Myanmar to address the exodus.

