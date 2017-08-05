Only India can save world from clutches of capitalism: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said only India could rescue the world from the clutches of capitalism. “The whole world is in the clutches of capitalism. Only India can rescue the world from this calamity,” he said. “As long as even an iota of religion (dharma) is surviving in India, no power on the earth can harm India. But unfortunately, if the religion vanishes from India completely, then no power would be able to save India,” he said.

Bhagwat was speaking at the valedictory function of a residential course for men and women volunteers of Hindu Swaysmsevak Sangh (HSS) at Nagpur from various countries.

Quoting RSS founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar that the British or the Mughals could not be blamed for the country’s unfortunate situation.

“The only problem of the Hindu community is Hindus themselves and since Hindus are our own, we will not let them live in unfortunate situation,” Bhagwat quoted Hedgewar as saying.

He said, “We need to build a Hindu community not because it is in problem, but because it is our own, and also for the conservation of the holy Hindu religion, culture and Hindu rashtra.”

Renowned economist and member of Niti Aayog Bibek Debroy, who was present on the occasion, said that in the ancient times, the king had only limited responsibility of defence, internal security and ensuring the rule of the law, while everything else was done by the community.

“Unfortunately, because of the British legacy and what happened after 1947 as a citizen, we have become pampered and continuously look towards the government to do this and that. The government and the different levels of the government cannot solve the problem of India. The country’s problems can be solved by its community,” he said.

He also appreciated the initiative of promotion of Indian heritage and culture by HSS.

Total 65 participants from various countries took part in different activities like yoga, traditional Indian games and discourses on Hindu culture and heritage during the HSS residential course.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App