Only honest officials to hold key posts: Yogi Adityanath

Officials with clean and honest image shall get key postings and given due encouragement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday, reaffirming his government’s resolve to weed out corruption. The BJP government in UP is committed to take firm steps against corruption, on the lines of the Centre, he said.

“All out steps will be taken to curb corruption for which working will be made transparent in all the state government departments and schemes,” an official release quoting the Chief Minister said.

With this aim in mind, Adityanath has directed all ministers to engage only people with clean and honest image in their staff so as to fulfil the resolve of the state government to provide corruption-free and transparent governance, it said.

No tainted official should be engaged in personal staff, the Chief Minister stressed.

