From September, Aadhaar enrolment only at govt centres

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) asked States to make preparations for carrying out the Aadhaar enrolment exercise at government or municipal premises.

According to a PTI report, almost 25,000 active enrolment centres across India will come under direct supervision of the authorities. It will also help to curb cases of overcharging by private operators as the government can closely monitor the enrolment and updation. Ajay Bhushan Pandey, UIDAI CEO, wrote to the States asking them to identify centres within government premises for enrolment and updation activities by July 31.

“There are times when people find it difficult to locate enrolment centres and many times they complain to us. Or they may go to a centre and find it closed. At times, there are complaints of overcharging,” said Pandey. “Private entrepreneurs will have to find supervised premises or they have to close down business.”

Enrolment centres will have to shift from private locations into government premises such as district collectorates, zila parishad offices, municipal offices, banks, block offices, taluk offices or other delivery offices. It would result in greater convenience for residents, Pandey told PTI.

The state government or municipal premises must set up their own enrolment centres with their own personnel as enrolment operators. They can alternatively engage UIDAI’s empanelled enrolment agencies after reviewing their credentials. UIDAI has also said that at least three centres should be established initially in every block or taluk. The process of shifting enrolment operations to centres should be completed by August 31, 2017, UIDAI said.

This move assumes importance as now most of the government and other services require Aadhaar. It is also important to link your Aadhaar and PAN.

