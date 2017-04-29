Only 4 per cent agriculture land to be acquired for Rajkot airport

A map of the proposed Rajkot airport site A map of the proposed Rajkot airport site

Only 35 hectare of private agricultural land, that is barely four per cent of the total requirement, will be acquired for the proposed international airport on the outskirts of Rajkot city. But forest land forms the largest chunk of the government land, earmarked for the mega project. This was announced on Friday by Rajkot district collector Vikrant Pandy who said that 96 per cent land, to be acquired for the project, belongs to the government. The state government has proposed to develop a greenfield international airport on around 1025 hectares at Hirasar village, some 20 km away from Rajkot, on National Highway-27. The collector said that the proposed airport would be biggest in the state in terms of geographical expanse.

“The project will require the least amount of acquisition of agricultural land. Out of around 1,025 hectare, the private agricultural land will be just 35 hectare. The remaining 990 hectare or about 96 per cent will be government land,” Pandey said at a press conference. But forest land forms the largest chunk of the government land. As much as 633 hectare forest land will be carved out from a local vidi. Another 235 hectare will be government waste land while 67 hectare is guachar or pasture. The government had allotted 200 hectare of wasteland near Hirasar of Rajkot district and Garid, Dosalighuna and Lomakotadi villages in Choital taluka of neighbouring Surendranagar for the new airport.

As much as 54 hectare land, which the government had allocated to private miners, would have to be taken back. “There are seven to eight stone quarries in the area. These will have to be reacquired. We have assured the lease-holders that they will be allocated alternate sites. They have, therefore, agreed to surrender their present leases,” Pandey said. He added as far as forest land was concerned, there isn’t much wildlife there. “It was allotted to the forest department a few years ago and now will be taken back. The forest department will be allotted alternate land for compensatory afforestation,” Pandey said.

About the acquisition of the private agricultural land, the collector said the task was given to GIDC. “Around Rs10 crore has been allotted for completing the process. However, the government would not rush into the acquisition. It will be a mutual decision of the land owner and the government. Compensation will also be decided in accordance,” said the collector. After acquiring the land, it will be handed over to Airports Authority of India (AAI). AAI teams have been surveying the proposed site for the past few months.

The idea to develop a new airport had started taking shape around a year ago after Vijay Rupani, who is an MLA form Rajkot, became Chief Minister and years of plans and proposals for expanding the existing airport on Jamnagar Road couldn’t move further than discussion rooms.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now