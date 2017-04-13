Only 2 per cent turnout in repoll in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency

Paramilitary soldier walk near a polling station at Badran Birwah. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi) Paramilitary soldier walk near a polling station at Badran Birwah. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

Amid violence in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency voting, only two per cent turnout was witnessed in repolling in 38 polling stations, PTI quoted officials as saying.

The Election Commission had ordered repolling at these polling stations following large scale violence during Sunday’s polls, the result of which will be declared on April 15.

According to officials, the situation in the areas where the polling was held was peaceful, barring a stone pelting incident at Soibagh area in Budgam district.

Officials said that “miscreants pelted stones at polling station at Soibagh” but were chased away by the security forces.

In Beerwah area’s Badran, there was an incident in which workers of National Congress and PDP were involved in an altercation over allegations of bogus voting, the officials said. Polling staff and security personnel intervened and resolved the issue.

On Sunday, voting for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat bypolls was marred by unprecedented violence as eight people were killed in firing by security forces which saw the voter turnout plunge to an all-time low of 7.14 per cent.

Mobs of people in large numbers took to streets across the Lok Sabha constituency which consists of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts. Wanton violence and arson ensued and a polling station was even set ablaze and attempts were made to set on fire two others. Separatists had meanwhile called for a boycott of the polls.

