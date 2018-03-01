‘Only 13% of over hundred tiger conservation areas meet global standards’

The surveyed area is home to approximately 70 per cent of the world’s wild tigers. (Representational) The surveyed area is home to approximately 70 per cent of the world’s wild tigers. (Representational)

A survey of over a hundred tiger conservation areas by 11 leading conservation organisations and countries with tiger ranges that are part of the Conservation Assured | Tiger Standards (CA|TS) Partnership has found that only 13 per cent of tiger conservation areas meet global standards.

The surveyed area is home to approximately 70 per cent of the world’s wild tigers. At least one-third of these areas are severely at risk of losing their tigers and most of these sites are in southeast Asia, the survey stated.

While basic needs such as encroachment against poaching, engaging local communities and managing conflict between people and wildlife remained weak for all surveyed areas, two-thirds of the surveyed area reported fair to strong management.

“Despite poaching being one of the greatest threats faced by the big cats, 85 per cent of the areas surveyed do not have the staff capacity to patrol sites effectively and 61 per cent of the areas in Southeast Asia have very limited anti-poaching enforcement,” the survey found.

