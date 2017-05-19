Onlookers watching suicide bid fall into river as bridge collapses in Goa

The Portuguese-era bridge where onlookers gathered Thursday. PTI The Portuguese-era bridge where onlookers gathered Thursday. PTI

A woman’s suicide bid took an unexpected turn when a Portuguese-era bridge, on which onlookers had gathered, collapsed under the weight of the crowd at Sanvordem in South Goa on Thursday. At least one person died and 12 were injured as the crowd fell into the Sanvordem river, police said. The incident took place around 6.40 pm at Curchorem constituency, 45 km from Panaji. According to officials, at least 50 people were standing on the old bridge after they spotted a woman trying to commit suicide by jumping into the water. The bridge, fire officials said, could not take their weight and collapsed. Goa DGP Muktesh Chander confirmed the incident.

South Goa MP Narendra Savaikar said, “The old bridge was shut as it was weak. A rescue operation was under way for a woman who had jumped from the parallel bridge. The crowd gathered on the weaker bridge and did not estimate its ability. Rescue operations are under way.”

Naval drivers have been pressed into service. About 30 people are believed to have swum ashore. The only body to be retrieved was of Basavaraj Malanavar (30), which was found clinging to the steel frame of the collapsed bridge. At least 12 other people, officers said, “were in shock” and suffered injuries and were rushed to hospital.

