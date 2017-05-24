Online registration of FIRs in all Bihar police stations soon

Representational Image/ File Photo Representational Image/ File Photo

The Bihar government today assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making arrangement for online registration of FIRs in all police stations by next July. The assurance was given to the PM by state Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh at an interaction through video-conference.

“I told the PM that all police stations in Bihar would have facility for online registration of FIR by July, this year,” the chief secretary told PTI.

Bihar has 853 police stations in 39 police districts. Out of this, there are 813 civil police stations and 40 are Railway police stations. Patna alone has 67 police stations. The chief secretary said that infrastructure was being built in all the police stations of the state for the purpose.

