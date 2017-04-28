Online demand for 8.97 lakh houses received in Haryana: Venkaiah Naidu

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI/File Photo) Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI/File Photo)

Union Urban Development and Housing Minister Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday that online demand for 8.97 lakh houses had so far been received under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) in Haryana. “Faster and all-round, inclusive development is our motto to build a New India. The country is witnessing a new environment of aspiration and development,” Naidu told media here.

Naidu, who was here to hold a review meeting on urban development in Haryana, said he had requested the Haryana government to complete the demand survey for housing by the end of July this year.

He said that the state government had assured him that the final list of beneficiaries under the scheme would be submitted by July. “The state has also signed an MoU for the construction of houses in towns,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier announced that beneficiaries of the scheme would be provided interest subvention at the rate of 6.5 per cent for a loan amount of up to Rs 6 lakh, four per cent for a loan amount of Rs 12 lakh, and three per cent for loan amount of Rs 18 lakh.

Naidu also said that the Real Estate Regulation Act (RERA) would come into force on May 1 this year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now