ONGC chopper crash: Seventh, and last, body found; identified by family members

SIX DAYS after a Pawan Hans helicopter carrying five Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) officials and two pilots crashed off shore, the seventh body, of senior ONGC official V K Bindu Lal Babu (45), was recovered on Thursday evening. The body was brought to the DR RN Cooper Hospital by evening where his family members identified him.

The helicopter, a Dauphin N3 bearing registration number VT-PWA, was flying 30 nautical miles off shore when it was declared missing by the helibase team of ONGC on January 13. While the bodies of ONGC officials P N Sreenivasan, Pankaj Garg, Jose Anthony and R Saravanan, and Captain Ramesh Ohatkar, one of the pilots, were recovered and identified last Saturday, the body of Captain V C Katoch, the other pilot, was recovered and identified two days later.

“The body of the last missing passenger, V K B L Babu, was recovered today evening. With this, the mortal remains of all passengers, including the pilots, on board the chopper have been recovered,” said an official statement from the Coast Guard.

“The seventh body from the ill-fated ONGC chopper crash found today, which is of our great comrade V K Bindu Lal Babu. ONGC deeply mourns the demise of Babu and four other senior ONGC executives and two pilots of Pawan Hans. It is an irreparable loss,” said a statement from ONGC.

A Coast Guard officer told The Indian Express, “We had intensified our search to find his body.” Babu’ body was found in a mutilated condition, like the other bodies. “The identification happened after his wife identified the clothes that were still on his body,” said a forensic doctor. Bone samples have been preserved for a DNA test to confirm his identity. His autopsy report says he died of multiple trauma injuries and haemorrhagia.

Babu was a deputy general manager in ONGC’s production department. A resident of Vasai, he is survived by wife Shyni, who is a diabetologist, daughter Vibisha, a Class XII science student, and son Sushant, who is in Class III. “He had been with ONGC since 1965. He was to become the next Executive Director in the department. He was soft-spoken and extremely talented. He had flown extensively off shore and had deep knowledge of the technicalities of the production department,” a colleague said. His body will be cremated on Friday afternoon.

A team of forensic experts visited the area where the wreckage was found to ascertain how the ONGC officials and the pilots died. The debris was found over a vast surface. In addition, the top portion of the helicopter seemed to have disintegrated or been sliced, a forensic expert said.

“It seems the death of all officials occurred in the air before the chopper crashed into the water,” a forensic expert said. Deep cuts and presence of metal fragments in three bodies indicate the chopper’s rotor blades may have cut through them. The way the bodies were found over a large area of the sea indicates they could have been flung into the water when the chopper was still mid-air, doctors said.

