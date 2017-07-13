One year of una flogging: Jignesh, Kanhaiya detained, booked as they take out march

Mehsana police on Wednesday registered an offence against Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, and 15 others for holding a public meeting in the town and then taking out a march, Azadi Kooch, without permission.

The Azadi Kooch was being organised to observe one year of the assault on seven members of a Dalit family at Mota Samadhiyala by a group of alleged “gau rakshaks” and public flogging of four of them in Una town.

Police filed an FIR against Mevani, Kumar and the others for unlawful assembly and violation of prohibitory orders. The permission for the public meeting and the march was withdrawn a few days ago.

