One will be anti-national even for not using Patanjali face wash: Kanhaiya Kumar

Kanhaiya Kumar. (File Photo) Kanhaiya Kumar. (File Photo)

Stating that many sections of society are living in “environment of fear”, the student leader Kanhaiya Kumar today said one will be dubbed “anti-national” even for not using a Patanjali brand face wash in present scenario.

“Such is the environment of fear in country now, that if you do not use Patanjali face wash, then you will be called anti-national,” the former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) said.

Patanjali Ayurved is the Indian FMCG firm founded by Yoga guru Baba Ramdev.

He was addressing a gathering to launch ‘Bihar Te Tihar’, the Marathi version of his Hindi book, on the eve of the birth anniversary of dalit icon Dr B R Ambedkar.

“Babasaheb Ambedkar had framed Constitution in such a manner that it has provided freedom to every member of society in many ways. But this freedom enshrined in the Constitution has not been delivered to large section of society,” Kumar said.

He said that in the present scenario, various sections of society, “including the poor, dalits, women, tribals, backward classes, minorities, and even intellectuals live in fear.”

Kumar said that recently 68 students of the Panjab University were booked for sedition for protesting against hike in fee.

“The present scenario in the country is such that if you demand reduction in fee, you will be labelled as anti-national,” he added.

