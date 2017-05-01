One UP minister to hear public grievances everyday

Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi. Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi.

With the Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi holding a meeting to listen to the problems faced by common people, the Adityanath government today kick-started an exercise under which at least one state minister will hear public grievances daily.

The move is part of the Yogi Adityanath government’s efforts to establish a direct contact with people and ensure speedy redressal of their problems. “The people of UP have reposed their faith in us. The Adityanath government will fulfil their aspirations. The change of government in UP took place after a gap of 15 years and during this period, the problems of the people have become more complex,” Shahi said, as he listened to the problems of the people.

He said the people had voted for the BJP as they were tired of the “misrule” by the SP and BSP. “The party is trying to create a new culture in the state,” Shahi said adding the idea was to establish a direct rapport with the public.

The minister further said that saffron colour symbolises sacrifice. “Anyone who wears saffron coloured clothes, must be ready for sacrifice,” he added. Several BJP leaders, including chief minister Adityanath wear saffron clothes.

