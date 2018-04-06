One student dies, 13 hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Nizamabad Madrasa

Officials have collected food and water samples from the Madrasa for analysis. (Express photo by Oinam Anand/File) Officials have collected food and water samples from the Madrasa for analysis. (Express photo by Oinam Anand/File)

A 15-year-old student of a Madrasa for girls here died and 13 others were hospitalised following suspected food poisoning, officials said. Dr Venkat, District Medical and Health Officer, said the girls being treated at the government hospital here are out of danger.

Officials have collected food and water samples from the Madrasa for analysis, he said.

“I was informed that one of the girls was brought dead to the hospital this morning. We do not know the cause of death. All 13 girls who were experiencing vomiting and loose motions are undergoing treatment. They are out of danger,” he said.

“We have collected samples of food and water from the Madrasa. They will be sent to the Institute of Preventive Medicine (Hyderabad) for analysis,” he told PTI.

Dr Venkat said a team of lady doctors was dispatched to the madrasa for a thorough examination of students. District Minority Welfare Officer J Sanjeev Kumar said he visited the Madrasa along with colleagues and made inquiries.

The madrasa is not recognised by the state government, he said.

