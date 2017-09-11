One-stop portal to facilitate tourists visiting UP

Only in Express
By: PTI | Lucknow | Published:September 11, 2017 11:29 am
The Uttar Pradesh tourism department is coming up with a “one-stop portal” to help tourists book hotels, tickets, travel guides and vehicles.

Principal Secretary, Tourism, Awanish Awasthi said the Yogi Adityanath government wants that Uttar Pradesh should become a hub of tourism, as there are a lot of tourist places in the state.

“From Varanasi to Agra, from Allahabad to Lucknow, from Naimisharanya in Sitapur to Ayodhya, from Chitrkoot to Dudhwa and from Sarnath to Kushinagar, there are numerous tourist places,” he said.

He noted that UP is a land of religion, spiritualism, and Ganga-Jamuni culture. “We are confident that the one-stop portal will become operational by September 27, the World Tourism Day,” the official said.

