One shouldn’t hesitate to say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ or buy khadi: Giriraj Singh

Minister of State for MSME Giriraj Singh at the opening of ‘Khadi by Raymond’, India’s first branded khadi label in Mumbai Thursday. He was the chief guest at the event. Aishwarya Maheshwari Minister of State for MSME Giriraj Singh at the opening of ‘Khadi by Raymond’, India’s first branded khadi label in Mumbai Thursday. He was the chief guest at the event. Aishwarya Maheshwari

ONE SHOULDN’T hesitate to say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and neither should one hesitate to buy khadi, according to Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Giriraj Singh on Thursday.

Singh, who was in Mumbai to unveil Raymond Limited’s khadi collection, said khadi, Gandhi, Modi and Raymond were now tied together through the convergence of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) with Raymond Ltd.

“Gandhi’s dream and Modi’s dream to take khadi to the global market will not be fulfilled unless we take the entrepreneurial route,” said Singh, adding that the benefit of the artisans should be at the heart of the initiative.

The ministry aims to generate over five crore jobs by 2022 in the khadi industry, he said. KVIC chairman Vinai Saxena said khadi has to be taken to the corporate level to make it a success. Sanjay Behl, CEO, Raymond Limited, said their venture will help create 2.7 lakh man hours of employment for artisans. Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter Sumitra Kulkarni, too, was present on the occasion.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now