Student arrested for stalking Smriti Irani apologises to minister

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

One of the four Delhi University students accused of tailing Union Minister Smriti Irani’s car has tendered his apologies to her, saying they didn’t know that the car they had overtaken had the minister sitting on it. Earlier in the day, four students of Ram Lal Anand college were formally arrested after being detained last night for allegedly ‘stalking’ and ‘outraging the modesty of a woman’. They were caught chasing Irani’s vehicle near the Myanmar Embassy in Lutyens’ Zone.

“We four were returning from our friend’s birthday party. We do agree that we have flouted the rules. We were making a video for Instagram and the music in the car was loud. We were just making funny videos. When we overtook the car, we didn’t know that Smriti Irani was there in it. We would have not done this if we knew that it was Smriti Irani’s car,” one of the accused was quoted as saying by ANI.

#WATCH One of the four college students accused of tailing Union Minister Smriti Irani’s car, apologizes to the Minister pic.twitter.com/NDQINzgR2l — ANI (@ANI_news) April 2, 2017

The medical examination of all the four youths confirmed that they had consumed alcohol. They had liquor at a friend’s birthday party before driving around for fun last evening.

All four were chased down by a PCR van that Irani noticed at Shantipath. She asked police personnel stationed outside the French Embassy to chase the speeding Hyundai Santro when she saw the PCR van. Despite trying to flee, they were caught before they could travel 100 metres. They were later handed over to Chanakyapuri police station.

The FIR has been registered against them under Section 354 D (stalking) and Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to reports, they have been released on bail.

