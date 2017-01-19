One more dead in Surat hooch tragedy, 35 ‘bootleggers’ held

The total number of confirmed deaths due hooch consumption in Surat has risen to four, with forensic reports showing presence of methanol in the blood samples of two victims. One person died Wednesday while undergoing treatment for methanol poisoning at New Civil Hospital here.

Methanol toxicity report of four other deceased have been found to be negative. Methyl alcohol or methanol has been found the blood of a man who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police carried out raids at suspected liquor dens in Katargam area where the four deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor have taken place since Monday. So far, 35 alleged bootleggers have been arrested.

As per details, Kishor Thakor (24), a diamond polisher from Katargam who was undergoing treatment at New Civil hospital since Monday, died Wednesday afternoon. He had consumed spurious liquor on Sunday.

Surat police commissioner Satish Sharma said, “We have carried out raids at 1,660 places and out of which we were successful in 33 raids and have arrested the 35 bootleggers with country-made liquor.”