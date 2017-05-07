One more attack: cop, 2 civilians killed in J&K

Three civilians were injured in the shootout. (Photo for representational purpose/ Shuaib Masoodi) Three civilians were injured in the shootout. (Photo for representational purpose/ Shuaib Masoodi)

TWO civilians, a policeman and a militant were killed after militants attacked a police party at Anantnag’s Mirbazar locality Saturday night. Three civilians were injured in the shootout. An operation has been launched to track the militants.

Around 9.30 pm, when a police team from Mirbazar police station was clearing the national highway after traffic was held up by an accident, they came under fire from militants, senior police officers said. A shootout followed, in the course of which the deaths and injuries occurred.

A senior police officer said while one militant was killed, another was injured. “We are following the injured militant,” he said.

This is the second attack on the police in Kulgam district this week. On Monday, five policemen and two J&K Bank guards were killed after militants attacked a cash van in the same district.

On Friday, J&K Bank stopped cash transactions at 40 branches, most of them in the south Kashmir districts of Pulwama and Shopian.

