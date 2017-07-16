One more arrested for slapping Muslim trader during Bajrang Dal protest

Another person was arrested on Sunday for allegedly slapping a Muslim trader when he refused to raise the slogan of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ during a protest by Bajrang Dal activists against the recent terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims, police said. Kapil, a resident of Gandhi Dairy Colony Hisar, was arrested from Panchkula, they said. The accused was produced before a duty magistrate here who sent him to 14-days judicial custody, police said. Anil Kumar (28), a resident of Hisar’s Rishi Nagar, was arrested in this connection on Wednesday.

The Bajrang Dal activists had taken out the march near a mosque in Hisar on Wednesday to protest the Amarnath terror attack. The trader hailing from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh had come to the mosque to offer prayers on that day when someone in the crowd asked the victim to raise the slogan. When the victim refused, he was allegedly slapped by someone in the crowd, police said, adding that a complaint was filed by the trader against around 100 unidentified people. A Bajrang Dal leader had said earlier that no one from the outfit had slapped the trader.

