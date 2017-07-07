One more arrest in child trafficking case

Picture for representational purpose. Picture for representational purpose.

Kolkata Police on Thursday arrested one more person in connection with an international child trafficking case. The arrest is the fourth in a case where a couple allegedly trafficked girls between the ages of 14 and 15 to other countries. Sajid Khan Pathan and his wife Parveen, who were among three arrests made on Wednesday, allegedly used the identity documents of their twin daughters as part of their racket. The third accused, Asad Omar, allegedly helped “convince” girls to travel abroad with the couple.

“We have arrested Sanjay Dixit, 50, resident of Haridevpur. He was arrested from his office at Marquis Street in Kolkata. Sanjay, running a travel agency near Sajid’s residence, was fully aware of Sajid’s work. It was Sanjay who had helped Sajid in getting the passports of his twin daughters, despite knowing his intentions. He was aware that Sajid would use those passports for trafficking purposes,” said Joint CP (crime) Vishal Garg.

Police recovered three CPUs, three hard disks and some documents during the raid on the office. Sanjay was produced before court, and has been remanded to police custody till July 11.

