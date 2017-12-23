One month jail term for BJP Jagdambika Pal for violating model code during 2014 Lok Sabha polls

Top News
BJP MP Jagdambika Pal had been charged for using vehicles more than the permissible limit during a rally in Bansi while campaigning for the 2014 polls.

By: PTI | Siddharthnagar (up) | Published: December 23, 2017 5:47 pm
A court in UP has awarded one-month jail term to BJP MP Jagdambika Pal for violating Model Code of Conduct during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The MP, however, was granted bail by the court soon after.

Pal had been charged for using vehicles more than the permissible limit during a rally in Bansi while campaigning for the 2014 polls. The then SDM had lodged a case against Pal in Bansi Kotwali for violation of model code of conduct, additional prosecution officer Keshav Pandey said. Chief Judicial Magistrate Sanjay Chaudhary pronounced the verdict yesterday, additional prosecution officer Keshav Pandey said. The CJM also imposed a fine of Rs 100 on Pal, he said. The MP was granted bail by the court soon after, Pandey added.

