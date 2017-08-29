One Kudankulam n-power unit restarts generation

Kudankulam Atomic Power Project (Source: PTI Photo) Kudankulam Atomic Power Project (Source: PTI Photo)

The first 1,000 MW atomic power unit at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KNPP) restarted generation after completion of refuelling on Tuesday, said an official. “The first 1,000 MW atomic power unit was synchronised with the grid between 6.30 a.m and 7 a.m. today (Tuesday). The power generation is around 300 MW,” the official told IANS.

According to him, some tests have to be done as the unit was refuelled. The power generation would be increased in a gradual manner, he added. The first unit was shut down on April 13 for annual maintenance and refuelling.

Every year, one-third of the reactor’s 163 fuel assemblies, or 54 assemblies, are replaced. This was the second refuelling cycle for Unit 1.

Meanwhile, the second 1,000 MW unit that was shutdown on August 4 due to hydrogen concentration problem in stator is yet to restart.

India’s atomic power plant operator Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) has two 1,000 MW nuclear power plants at the KNPP built with Russian equipment. Kudankulam is in Tirunelveli district around 650 km from Chennai.

