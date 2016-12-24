Latest News
One killed, ten injured in pile-up on Yamuna Expressway

The ASP of Greater Noida said that due to low visibility, a car rammed into a tractor trolley, leading to a pile-up involving a dozen vehicles.

By: PTI | Greater Noida | Updated: December 24, 2016 6:57 pm
One person was killed and 10 others were injured in a pile-up involving a dozen vehicles on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, police said on Saturday. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Greater Noida Abhinandan said the accident took place in Ecotech 3 police station area early this morning when the visibility was very low due to dense fog.

The ASP of Greater Noida said that due to low visibility, a car rammed into a tractor trolley, leading to a pile-up involving a dozen vehicles. In the accident, Mathura-resident Pankaj died on the spot and around 10 others sustained injury. The injured have been admitted to various hospitals.

