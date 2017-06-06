One killed, six injured in UP clash

One person was shot dead and six others were injured during a clash that erupted between two communities after a minor dispute at Nasirpur village at Muzaffarnagar, police said on Tuesday. SP (City) Rakesh Kumar Singh said 20 people have been taken into custody in this connection. Extra police personnel have been rushed to the village and the situation is now under control, he said. The clash, which took place on Monday, allegedly started due to a dispute over an overflowing drain. This soon turned violent as members of two communities attacked each other with firearms and stones.

The deceased was identified as Akash (22), who succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital.

The six injured persons have been admitted to hospital.

