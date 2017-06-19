One killed, six injured in explosion in Kannauj

“Those injured in the incident claimed that Amit was carrying a bag with him and it exploded as soon as he placed it on the floor,” said Circle officer. (Source: Google Maps) “Those injured in the incident claimed that Amit was carrying a bag with him and it exploded as soon as he placed it on the floor,” said Circle officer. (Source: Google Maps)

One person was killed and six others were injured after a low-intensity explosion in a house in Kanshi Ram Colony in Kannauj on Sunday morning, said police.

Later, anti-terrorist squad (ATS) and forensics teams arrived at the spot to inspect the damage.

Neeraj, the house owner, died in the incident while his cousin Rahul and his three friends Amit, Rishipal and Alok suffered serious injuries. They were sent to PGI, Safai for treatment. Two others suffered minor injuries.

Circle Officer (CO), Chhibramau, Somendra Kumar Negi said, Neeraj and Rahul were at the house, located on the third floor of the building, when the other three arrived.

“Those injured in the incident claimed that Amit was carrying a bag with him and it exploded as soon as he placed it on the floor,” said CO. Things would be cleared after a thorough investigation, he added.

Keshav Chand Goswami, ASP (Kannauj), said that so far they have not found evidence of a “terror angle” and that police were in touch with anti-terrorist squad officials.

