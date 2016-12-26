One killed in fog-related incident in Uttar Pradesh

One person was killed and two injured in road accidents as fog cover reduced visibility in the state, which witnessed dry weather over the past 24 hours. Pravesh Kumar (25) was killed this morning, and two others injured, when a truck hit the motorbike they were riding near Gajna village in Gaura Badshahpur area in Jaunpur district.

Watch What Else is Making News



According to the MeT office, moderate to dense fog occurred at many places over the state and very dense fog at isolated places.

Muzaffarnagar was the coldest place in the state at 7 degrees Celsius.

While the night temperature fell appreciably in Agra division, it rose appreciably in Kanpur and Lucknow divisions, rose in Varanasi, Allahabad divisions and changed little elsewhere.

The MeT has forecast, dry weather and shallow to moderate fog at many places and dense to very dense at isolated places over east UP.