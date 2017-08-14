One killed in clashes with security forces in Kashmir

- Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2017: Facebook and Whatsapp Messages, Greetings, SMS, Status and Images for your loved ones
- Toilet Ek Prem Katha box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar's film will witness tremendous growth on Sunday
- Breastfeeding mom asked to 'cover up' nipple in museum; her sarcastic tweets go viral
One person was killed in south Kashmir’s Shopian district during security forces’ action on a mob of stone pelters who were protesting after an encounter in which three militants were killed yesterday, police said. Mohammad Sayeed Bhat (25) received bullet injuries when security forces used fire to chase away the mob near the encounter site at Avneera in Shopian last night, a police official said.
He said Bhat was taken to a hospital where he succumbed. The official said 12 other persons were injured in the clashes.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App