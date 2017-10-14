Jammu and Kashmir: One killed in clashes near Pulwama encounter site

Two militants, including wanted Lashkar commander Waseem Shah, were killed by security forces this morning at Litter in the district. Two militants, including wanted Lashkar commander Waseem Shah, were killed by security forces this morning at Litter in the district.

A civilian was killed as stone-pelting protestors clashed with security personnel near an encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district where two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were gunned down on Saturday. Police claimed that the victim, Gulzar Ahmad Mir, was caught in the cross-fire between the militants and security forces, but some locals alleged that he was killed in the action by security personnel against the protestors. Two militants, including wanted Lashkar commander Waseem Shah, were killed by security forces this morning at Litter in the district.

Soon after the encounter, a group of people started throwing stones at the security forces, eyewitnesses said. They claimed that six persons, including Mir, were injured in the security forces’ action.

Mir succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Srinagar. Four injured persons were taken to a local hospital for treatment and another injured is admitted to a Srinagar hospital, the eyewitnesses claimed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App