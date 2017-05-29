One killed in clash between two communities in Tamil Nadu

Source: Google Maps Source: Google Maps

One person was hacked to death while another was seriously injured allegedly in a clash between residents of two fishermen hamlets near Uchipuli in this district, police said Monday. Two persons have been arrested in this connection, they said. Nagaraj and Lakshmanan sustained serious injuries in the clash between residents of Nagachi and Azhagathavalasai villages last night, they said. While Nagaraj succumbed on the way to the hospital, Lakshmanan has been hospitalised, police said adding the exact reason for the clash is not known.

Senior police officials reached the spot and assured the protesting kin of the deceased that severe action would be taken against the culprits, following which they accepted the body. Police pickets have been posted in the village as a precautionary measure, police said.

