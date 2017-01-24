One killed in blast during welding work

A 25-year-old man was killed and two others injured in an explosion that occurred during a welding process in an enclosure near the refinery police station at Mathura. (Representational Image) A 25-year-old man was killed and two others injured in an explosion that occurred during a welding process in an enclosure near the refinery police station at Mathura. (Representational Image)

A 25-year-old man was killed and two others injured in an explosion that occurred during a welding process in an enclosure near the refinery police station at Mathura. Virendra Singh was carrying out the welding on his tanker truck, that he used to drive, on Monday when the mishap took place, Mathura SP Anupam Singh said.

Singh was killed on the spot while, a mechanic and the cleaner of the truck were injured and taken to a hospital, he said. The SP said a case has been lodged against owners of the truck owner and the enclosure for allowing welding by flouting safety norms.

The condition of the injured is stated to be stable.