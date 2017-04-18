One killed, Four injured in road mishap

A 22-year-old man was killed and four of his friends were injured when their car rammed into a tree on the GT Karnal Road in outer Delhi this morning, police said.

The accident occurred around 10 AM when the victims, all students of different colleges, were going towards Prashant Vihar from Narela, police said.

Hemant, who was sitting on the front seat of the car, was killed, while Nishchay (19), who was driving the vehicle, was critically injured. Naman, Nakul and Kajal, who were in the backseat, also injured but are stated to be out of danger, they said.

Police said that the car was allegedly being driven at a high speed and it dangerously came close to another vehicle.

In order to avoid ramming into the vehicle ahead, Nischay manoeuvred the car to a side but since he could not control the vehicle, he ended up hitting a tree, a senior police officer said.

Locals called up police and the injured were rushed to Harish Chandra Hospital, where Hemant was declared brought dead. Nishchay has been referred to the Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, while the others, who sustained minor injuries, were sent to a hospital in Dwarka, the officer said.

Police said it does not appear that the students were drunk but they have taken blood samples to affirm this.

Hemant’s body has been sent for post-mortem and police are trying to find out whether any other vehicle was involved in the incident, the officer said.

Hemant was a law student while his friends are engineering students. They were friends in school. They had planned to watch a film on Tuesday and were going towards Prashant Vihar, police said.

