Saturday, May 05, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Jammu: One killed, five hurt as vehicle in JK Deputy CM’s convoy falls into canal

A vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta's convoy skidded off the road and fell into a canal here today, killing a photographer of the state's information department and injuring five others, police said.

By: PTI | Jammu | Updated: May 5, 2018 5:19:59 pm
jammu kashmir vehicle falls into canal, J&K deputy cm Kavinder Gupta, kavinder gupta vehicle falls into canal, kashmir minister convoy accident Ruling out rash driving, Gupta said the accident took place as the driver lost control of the vehicle. (J&K Deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta)

A vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta’s convoy skidded off the road and fell into a canal here today, killing a photographer of the state’s information department and injuring five others, police said. The deceased was identified as Suram Singh (50), the police said, adding that the driver and four passengers were among the injured.

The accident took place near the Greater Kailash area, on the outskirts of Jammu, when Kumar’s convoy was returning from a function, a senior police official said. The driver escaped with minor injuries and Singh’s body was retrieved from the vehicle, the official added.

Ruling out rash driving, Gupta said the accident took place as the driver lost control of the vehicle. “I will visit the deceased’s family to personally express my condolences,” the deputy chief minister added.

