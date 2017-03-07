One killed as Sri Lankan Navy opens fire on Indian fishermen

The deceased was identified as a 22-year-old man whose body was brought to the Rameshwaram Government Hospital. The deceased was identified as a 22-year-old man whose body was brought to the Rameshwaram Government Hospital.

A group of Indian fishermen, who were fishing between Danushkodi and Katchatheevu off the Tamil Nadu coast, were allegedly fired upon by the Sri Lankan Navy in which one fisherman was killed.

Meanwhile, a case had been registered in the local police station.

According to reports, around 3 more fishermen have suffered injuries in the firing which occurred in Adambalam, that comes under Indian territory.

Last week, 15 Indian fishermen were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy and all their equipment and fishing gear was taken away.

The fresh incident of opening fire comes a day after Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy wrote to the Centre over it not taking concrete steps in stopping the steady harassment of fishermen from Tamil Nadu.

The letter spoke in detail about how Indian fishermen were constantly being hauled by the Lankan Navy and also about their equipments and boats being seized without any law being followed.