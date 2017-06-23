One killed as Army foils infiltration bid

One infiltrator has been killed in the operation. (File) One infiltrator has been killed in the operation. (File)

The Army on Thursday claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Keran sector. One infiltrator has been killed in the operation.

Defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said the soldiers posted in Kupwara’s Keran sector noticed some suspicious movement. “Infiltration bid foiled in Keran sector. One infiltrator has been killed so far and a weapon has been recovered. Operation is in progress,” the spokesperson added.

