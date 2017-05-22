One killed after bus topples over at Dadar TT bridge

One passenger was killed after a luxury bus toppled on the Dadar TT bridge while negotiating a turn early on Sunday morning. The driver and the 35 other passengers in the bus did not sustain serious injuries, police said.

According to the police, the accident took place at 5 am when a Riya Travels bus was returning to Borivali from Devrukh in Ratnagiri.

“The driver had taken a detour at Dadar TT as several passengers wanted to alight there,” said B M Kakad, senior inspector, Matunga police station.

Kakad added that after dropping the passengers, bus driver Muthu Nadar was driving off the TT flyover and was to take a U-turn in the direction of Borivali. “He turned too soon and the the bus mounted the divider and toppled over,” said Kakad.

While others in the bus held on, passenger Sainath Bhalekar (35), who was seated next to Nadar, was thrown out of the left hand side window, the police said. “He was killed after being crushed under the bus,” Kakad said. Other passengers, Kakad added, were not seriously injured as they held on their seats to brace for the impact. Kakad said that a few of them had sustained fractures and had been shifted to Sion and KEM Hospitals.

Nadar has been booked for causing death due to negligence and rash driving, Kakad said.

