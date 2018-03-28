One killed, 15 injured in road mishap at Bareilly-Agra national highway

One person was killed and 15 others were injured when a Roadways bus hit a tractor-trolley on the Bareilly-Agra national highway under Civil Lines police station here, the police said on Wednesday. The accident took place last night when the bus coming from Bareilly hit the tractor-trolley from behind and overturned, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Virendra Singh Yadav.

Tractor driver Radhey Lal, 45, died on the spot while 15 others travelling in the bus were injured, the Dy SP said, adding that the bus driver failed to see the tractor which did not have any reflector or the rear light.

