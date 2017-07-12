One Kanwaria killed, 4 injured in two separate accidents in Muzaffarnagar

A scene of Kawad yatra in Muzaffarnagar (Source: Representational Image, Video grab/ youtube) A scene of Kawad yatra in Muzaffarnagar (Source: Representational Image, Video grab/ youtube)

A Kanwaria was killed and 4 injured in two separate accidents in the district, police said Wednesday. Ranjit, 27-year-old Delhi resident, was run-over by a vehicle near Bhensi village on Delhi-Haridwar Highway Yesterday.

The body has been sent for postmortem and a case registered against a driver of the vehicle, police said. Ranjit along with four other friends was on his way to Haridwar to collect Ganga water.

In a second accident, four Kanwarias (devotees of lord Shiva) were seriously injured when their two bikes collided with a vehicle near Ghazipur village on the highway yesterday. The injured were identified as Nitin, Sonam, Neha and Sonia, all Delhi residents, police said. They were rushed to Bharatpur medical college in serious condition.

Heavy security arrangements have been put in place for the smooth passage of Kawad yatra from the district. The District Magistrate G S Priyadarshi said here that 47 sector magistrates have been posted and 214 CCTV cameras installed along sensitive places.

