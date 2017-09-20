J&K: One jawan killed in Keran sector as Pak Army opens fire on ground patrol

Sepoy Rajesh Khatri (Source: Twitter/ANI) Sepoy Rajesh Khatri (Source: Twitter/ANI)

An Indian Army soldier was killed in Gogaldara in Jammu and Kashmir’s Keran sector when Pakistani troops opened fire at an Army patrol along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday. Sepoy Rajesh Khatri died in a hospital in Srinagar where he was airlifted after sustaining severe injuries in the firing.

Following the unprovoked aggression from the Pakistani Army and ceasefire violation along LoC, necessary response was given by the Indian Army. According to an Army official, “Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC in the early hours today. One soldier was injured in the incident.”

However, police sources told PTI that four jawans were injured as Pakistani troops targeted a foot patrol of the Army at Gogaldara. Sepoy Khatri was airlifted to the Base hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries. The unprovoked firing adds to the continuous growing list of heightened ceasefire violations along the Indo-Pak border in the last few months.

The attack comes just 48 hours after the completion of one year of Uri attack where four terrorists had stormed an Army brigade headquarters in Uri killing 17 soldiers. Following Uri attack, Indian Army conducted surgical strikes across the border on terror camps.

Following surgical strikes, there has been a spike in the casualties suffered by the Army in operations against militants and ceasefire violations on the LoC. 38 Army personnel were killed between January and September last year — including 19 who died in the Uri attack, which led to the surgical strikes. Since the surgical strikes, the Army toll has gone up to 69 — 25 between October and December last year, and the rest this year.

While Indian Army lost a soldier in Keran, two Pakistani intruders were shot down along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab by the Border Security Force when they refused to surrender while crossing over to the Indian territory.

