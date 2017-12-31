One Indian Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector

The firing from across the border started around 3.50 am and lasted for nearly five minutes. Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi The firing from across the border started around 3.50 am and lasted for nearly five minutes. Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi

An Army jawan was killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector’s Rumli Dhara area of Rajouri district as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on forward Indian positions during wee hours of Sunday. The deceased soldier was identified as Jasbir Singh of 19 Punjab. The firing from across the border started around 3.50 am and lasted for nearly five minutes, sources said.

The latest case of ceasefire violation came less than 24 hours after Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat, visited forward posts in Rajouri district and exhorted the troops to “remain vigilant and ever-ready”. During his visit, the army chief was briefed in detail on actions being undertaken to ensure a robust counter-infiltration grid, sources said.

Earlier, the Chief of Army Staff accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lt. General D. Anbu visited White Knight Corps to review its Operational preparedness. He was briefed by General-Officer-Commanding Lt General Saranjeet Singh about the “preparedness of the White Knight Corps in dealing with the emerging and dynamically changing security situation and the measures being taken to thwart any misadventure by the inimical forces,” a statement issued by a defence ministry spokesperson read.

Ahead of the COAS visit to the forward posts, Northern Army Commander Lt General Anbu too had visited the areas. However, the next day, Pakistani troops had resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC in Khari Karmara area of Poonch. Khari Karmara falls opposite to Rawalakote area of Pakistan where Indian army had in a cross LoC raid killed three Pakistani troopers on Monday evening. The raid had come in retaliation to the killings of four Indian soldiers including a Major by Pakistani troops in adjoining Rajouri district’s Keri sector on Saturday.

