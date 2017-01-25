One hundred and fifty persons booked by Railway police for damaging train, coaches

Railway Police has booked cases against 150 persons for allegedly damaging the engine and coaches of a passenger train, which was held captive by them for five days at Salem as part of the pro-jallikattu stir on January 19. The 16 coach Bengaluru-Karaikal passenger train was retrieved with the help of police on January 23 and the total damages were estimated at Rs 60 lakh by the Southern Railways.

The cases were registered under five sections, including trespass, preventing movement of the train by blocking it and also attempting to sabotage it by placing stones on the track, railway sources said. The cases have since been handed over to the Salem City Police for further investigations, they said.

Police said the video clippings and material evidence available would enable them ascertain if the damage was caused by students or the handiwork of anti-social elements.