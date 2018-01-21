One held over FB comment on saffron colour in Madhya Pradesh

A 19-year-old youth from Manasa town in Neemuch district has been arrested on charges of hurting religious sentiments after his Facebook post on saffron colour was followed by comments allegedly insulting religion. (Representational Image) A 19-year-old youth from Manasa town in Neemuch district has been arrested on charges of hurting religious sentiments after his Facebook post on saffron colour was followed by comments allegedly insulting religion. (Representational Image)

“Bhagwa Rang Se Hame Na Darao Saheb (don’t scare us with saffron colour)…,” was a comment posted by Rihan Khan, a two-wheeler mechanic, on January 15. Several people commented for and against the post, some against Hindu gods and some against Islam. A complaint was filed with Manasa police station against Rihan and seven others who had allegedly either liked the post or insulted Hindu gods. A counter-complaint was filed by members of the minority community against at least three persons, including one Ashu Goyal.

While Rihan was arrested and sent to jail on Friday, the police said they had written to the Cyber cell in Bhopal to verify the identity of Ashu. “If the Facebook id is found to be genuine, we will make arrests in connection with the counter-complaint too,’’ Inspector L S Parmar said. Rihan was booked under Section 295 A of IPC. Investigating Officer Sunil Jatav said it was confirmed that the comment related to saffron colour was posted from Rihan’s mobile number.

BJP leader Ajay Tiwari said Rihan’s post was responsible for derogatory comments. The complaint was filed by one Rahul Jagannath, a 19-year-old carpenter.

