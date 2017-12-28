One held for trolling Parvathi on social media

Last week, she had filed a complaint against the trolling and abuse on social media. Last week, she had filed a complaint against the trolling and abuse on social media.

Kochi police on Wednesday arrested a youth on charges of trolling actor Parvathi on social media. The actor was allegedly attacked online after she lashed out at Mammootty-starrer Kasaba for glorifying misogyny. Last week, she had filed a complaint against the trolling and abuse on social media.

Police said the youth who was arrested, Printo (23), is a member of Mammootty Fans Association at Vadakkanchery in Thrissur. He was arrested under sections 507 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code and section 57 of the Information Technology Act.

“Police are verifying the details of all those who trolled the actor. More arrests would be made after verification with the help of Facebook and Twitter. Both social media sites have been asked to hand over the IP address of the people who abused the complainant. She had listed out a few names in her complaint,’’ said inspector Siby Tom, who is probing the case.

It was during the recently-concluded International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) that Parvathi commented on Mammootty’s film Kasaba. Addressing an open forum discussion, held on the sidelines of IFFK, she had spoken against glorifying misogyny in the film. “Recently I had watched a film, to my bad luck. It disappointed me as it featured a great actor who uttered misogynistic dialogues,’’ she had said.

