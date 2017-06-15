One held for printing fake Rs 2,000 notes in Delhi

Police have also seized a printer and a computer that were being used to print the currency from the possession of the accused, identified as Imran Khan, said a senior police officer. Police have also seized a printer and a computer that were being used to print the currency from the possession of the accused, identified as Imran Khan, said a senior police officer.

A man was arrested from Shastri Nagar for allegedly printing fake Rs 2,000 notes, and currency with a face value of Rs 1.78 lakh was seized from his possession. DCP (crime branch) Rajesh Deo confirmed the arrest, but refused to share details. Sources said a raid was carried out by the Central Range of the Crime Branch Tuesday evening and 89 fake notes were seized. “After a tip-off about counterfeit currency being printed, a team was constituted and a raid was conducted,” the sources added.

Police have also seized a printer and a computer that were being used to print the currency from the possession of the accused, identified as Imran Khan, said a senior police officer.

Initially, he tried to mislead the investigators, but after sustained questioning, he admitted his involvement. “Khan told police that he was printing the fake Rs 2,000 notes on the instruction of a person named Michael alias Bunty, a resident of Indirapuram,” the sources added. Khan said Michael was supposed to come and collect the notes on Tuesday but finally did not turn up.

