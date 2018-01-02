One dead in clashes near Koregaon Bhima

Several people were injured and vehicles set on fire. (Express) Several people were injured and vehicles set on fire. (Express)

One person died and several others were injured in clashes between Maratha and Dalit groups in Pune district on Monday during an event to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon Bhima. While the main event at Jay-stambh (victory memorial) at Koregaon Bhima was largely peaceful, clashes were reported from neighbouring villages. Thousands of people from Dalit communities had gathered for the event.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Phatangale of Sanaswadi. A murder case was lodged at Shikrapur police station.

DGP Satish Mathur said an investigation is on to trace the sequence of events. “The violence took place at multiple locations. Senior officers are monitoring the situation. Teargas and lathicharge were used to control the situation at certain locations,” he said.

The police said an unrelated incident in nearby Vadhu Budruk village last week, in which a case was registered against upper-caste Marathas, could have triggered Monday’s clashes. On December 29, a board was found put up near a structure believed to be the tomb of Govind Gopal Mahar in Vadhu Budruk village, 5 km from Koregaon Bhima. The board said that Mahars (a Dalit community) had defied the orders of Aurangzeb and performed the last rites of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj after he was killed by Aurangzeb in 1689. Local Marathas, however, believe that it was their ancestors who had performed the last rites of Sambhaji.

The Marathas objected to the board, leading to a quarrel between the two communities, police said.

Since Monday morning, big crowds, mainly Marathas, gathered in Vadhu Budruk, police said. By afternoon, clashes were reported from Koregaon Bhima and in nearby villages of Sanaswadi, Shikrapur and some other places. About a hundred vehicles were damaged and a fire tender and a police vehicle were set on fire.

