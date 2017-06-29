One day before rollout, UP Minister Ramapati Shastri fails to spell out full form of GST

Uttar Pradesh GST Bill was passed in a special convened session on May 15. Uttar Pradesh GST Bill was passed in a special convened session on May 15.

It was a huge embarrassment for the Yogi Adityanath government when a senior cabinet minister on Thursday failed to tell the full form of GST. Social Welfare, Scheduled Castes and Tribal Affairs minister Ramapati Shastri was caught by mediaperson when he was not able expand the full form of GST, while he was interacting with local businessmen in Maharajganj to apprise them of the benefits of the much-touted new tax regime.

The Uttar Pradesh minister fumbled and said, “The full form of GST is…” as he struggled to get the answer even when someome from the background tried to prompt him. The minister tried to cover up his goof up and said that he know the full form but he was not able to recollect it instantly. Shastri said, “I know the full form. I am going through all therelevant documents to gather more knowledge about the GST.”

It has been just two days that CM Yogi has held a workshop with his cabinet colleagues to explain the nitty-gritty of the GST. Adityanath asked his ministers to explain the benefits of the GST to the citizens. The state information department has also been asked to spread more awareness about GST. It is set to be rolled out on July 1.

Uttar Pradesh GST Bill was passed in a special convened session on May 15. “After the new tax regime is implemented, revenue of the state is likely to increase,” said State minister Suresh Kumar Khanna.

