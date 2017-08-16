One cannot embrace with a gun in hand, P Chidambaram on PM Modi’s Kashmir speech

In a series of tweets, the former finance minister also criticised the GST reform introduced by the Centre last month. “PM said, “GST showed India’s capability”. It actually showed India’s capacity to mess up implementation,? he tweeted. In a series of tweets, the former finance minister also criticised the GST reform introduced by the Centre last month. “PM said, “GST showed India’s capability”. It actually showed India’s capacity to mess up implementation,? he tweeted.

In a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reference to Kashmir in his address on the occasion of the 71st Independence Day, senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram said “one cannot embrace with a gun in hand.”

PM Modi had said that his government is committed to the “lost glory” of Kashmir. “Na gaali, na goli, parivartan hoga gale laga ke (Neither bullets nor brickbats will solve the Kashmir issue, only love will),” the PM said. “I want to tell the youth of Kashmir and I’ve said this time and time again, come into the mainstream, you have a right to speak in a democracy,” he added.

In his address, PM Modi had said, “After GST (goods and services tax), greater transparency will come. In the case of transportation, there has been a 30 per cent reduction in time taken for goods movement as the check posts have been removed.”

Chidambaram also enquired whether culpability will be fixed after the death of nearly 70 infants in the space of ten days at the state-run hospital in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. ‘Will he ask some one to take responsibility and resign?, he said in a tweet.

