India set to skip One Belt One Road Summit in Beijing

There was no official announcement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding India’s participation in the summit. (Representational image) There was no official announcement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding India’s participation in the summit. (Representational image)

Upset at the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) passing through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), India is unlikely to send a high-level representative to attend China’s ambitious Belt and Road Summit in Beijing starting tomorrow, signalling its strong displeasure at the inclusion of CPEC as part of the Belt and Road Initiative. Sources in Delhi confirmed that no high-level representative will be sent to attend the two-day summit. However, there is a possibility that India may send a junior diplomat to witness the summit proceedings, sources said.

There was no official announcement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding India’s participation in the summit. Sources said that a decision has not been taken yet. The May 14-15 summit is set to be attended by 29 heads of state and governments, including one of India’s strategic partners — Russian President Vladimir Putin. Most of India’s neighbours are attending the One Belt One Road (OBOR) summit, which is Chinese President Xi Jinping’s pet project.

With CPEC being India’s reason for staying away, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s presence is expected to dominate the discourse. He is accompanied by four chief ministers and five federal ministers. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Krishna Bahadur Mahara are also attending, apart from delegations from Bangladesh and Maldives.

Among the major powers, US, France, Germany and UK have confirmed their participation. While India has objected to OBOR on the basis of CPEC through official diplomatic channels, the sharpest comment was made by Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar in January this year. He said that China has not been sensitive about India’s sovereignty and did not consult New Delhi on its US$ 54 billion project with Pakistan, referring to the CPEC.

Responding to questions at the second edition of the Raisina dialogue, Jaishankar had said, “China is a country which is very sensitive on matters concerning its sovereignty… So we would expect that they would have some understanding of other people’s sensitivity about their sovereignty. CPEC passes through a piece of land, which we call Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which is a territory that belongs to India and is illegally occupied by Pakistan… So the fact that such a project has been initiated without consultations with India, I would imagine, people will understand what the Indian reaction to that would be. So I think in approaching the CPEC, there needs to some reflection on how a country like India would see that is part of India, would feel… I am sorry to say that we have not seen signs of that so far.”

Jaishankar’s comments came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that “connectivity in itself cannot override or undermine the sovereignty of other nations”. “Only by respecting the sovereignty of countries involved, can regional connectivity corridors fulfill their promise and avoid differences and discord,” Modi had said, in his inaugural address at the Raisina Dialogue in January.

While India has raised the CPEC issue at various levels, including at the highest level with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit in Goa last October, Jaishankar’s comments were the most critical and clear articulation.

Last week, in a bid to assuage New Delhi’s concerns, Chinese ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui even offered to rename CPEC, insisting it was an economic cooperation and connectivity enhancement project devoid of “sovereignty issues”. However, his comments suggesting the renaming of the CPEC were later deleted by the Chinese embassy from his speech posted on the embassy website.

Last week, a Chinese official in Delhi also suggested that non-participation could lead to a situation where New Delhi would have “no voice” on Xi’s ambitious OBOR initiative to build seven economic corridors. “If India doesn’t attend the forum, the Chinese people will ask questions. It will give a feeling that you’re not constructive,” the official had said. “If you’re absent, you have no voice.”

The official had also suggested that China’s agreement with Pakistan for CPEC wouldn’t affect any “future settlement” of the Kashmir issue.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd