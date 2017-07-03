One arrested for sexually harassing teenage girl at orphanage in Hyderabad

Following the complaint, a case under section 354A (sexual harassment) of the IPC and under relevant sections of POCSO Act was booked against Madhav and he was arrested. Following the complaint, a case under section 354A (sexual harassment) of the IPC and under relevant sections of POCSO Act was booked against Madhav and he was arrested.

Cyberabad Police Monday arrested a man, the founder of a private orphanage here for allegedly sexually harassing a 14-year-old girl inmate. The teen-aged girl, a class ninth student staying at the orphanage in a complaint to police yesterday has accused Madhav Rao of sexually harassing her after calling in his room in the premises, a police official attached to L B Nagar Police Station said.

Following the complaint, a case under section 354A (sexual harassment) of the IPC and under relevant sections of POCSO Act was booked against Madhav and he was arrested. He is being produced before a local court today, the official said.

In a related development, city-based Balala Hakkula Sangham, an NGO working for child rights, condemned the incident.

“A thorough inspection should be conducted at private orphanages and if any irregularities are found such orphanages should be immediately merged with government homes,” honorary president of the NGO, Achyuta Rao said.

